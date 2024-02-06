Cape city manager calls continuing employee loss 'a full-blown crisis'

Using a basketball metaphor, Cape Girardeau city officials are engaged this week in a full-court press to persuade residents to pass an internet sales tax on the Nov. 2 ballot.

The rhetoric has ramped up in recent days as Police Chief Wes Blair confirmed Wednesday an active and ongoing recruitment effort is underway to convince Cape Girardeau officers to accept higher-paying positions elsewhere.

"In all honesty, if I continue to lose officers to (Cape Girardeau) County or anywhere else, it's going to be pretty catastrophic for current service levels," said Blair, police chief since 2013.

For city manager Kenny Haskin, employee losses are being felt across the municipality.

"We're in a full-blown crisis (and) we are losing staff in all departments at a record pace," Haskin said in an emailed statement Wednesday to the Southeast Missourian. "Firefighters and other employees are working part-time jobs just to support their families. This is unsustainable. We've cut over $1 million out of our budget. We can't cut anymore. Our inability to capture (an) Internet sales tax has crippled the city. Most U.S. cities are already collecting revenue from Internet sales."

Since last year, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has seen more funding because of the June 2, 2020, voter-approved county law enforcement public safety sales tax, which is estimated to generate $7 million annually.

"It used to be that sheriff's deputies made a little less than our officers but now that's flipped," said Mayor Bob Fox, who said voter approval of a tax on online sales could be a financial boon for what ails Cape Girardeau.