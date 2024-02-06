Cape city hall receives face-lift to improve customer service

A section of Cape Girardeau City Hall is undergoing a face-lift to improve customer service, officials said Thursday.

The counters in the first-floor customer service area are being removed and replaced with six new, taller cubicles to protect the privacy of customers paying their city bills better and provide better handicapped accessibility, city spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan said.

Plexiglass windows on the cubicles will keep money, licenses, information and staff more secure, she said.

The remodeling has taken place in recent days while still keeping the customer-service office open.

But customer service will operate out of the city council chambers today so the remodeling project can be finished, Brennan said.

City officials said customer-service staff should be operating in the remodeled space today.

City workers unload new work stations for customer-service area remodeling Thursday at Cape Girardeau City Hall. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

The city is spending less than $28,000 on the project, in part by doing much of the work with city employees, Brennan said.

Customer-service staff repainted the space.

Crews with the public works and parks departments did much of the remodeling, taking out the old furnishings and hauling in the new furniture.

The new cubicle units from the Jefferson City, Missouri, Correctional Center's furniture factory were moved into city hall Thursday morning.

Deputy city manager Molly Hood said the city doesn't want to "put a lot of money into city hall."

She said the city may look for a new location for city hall in the future. "Long-term, we would still like to find a solution," Hood said.