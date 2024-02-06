Cape city hall receives face-lift to improve customer service

A section of Cape Girardeau City Hall is undergoing a face-lift to improve customer service, officials said Thursday.
The counters in the first-floor customer service area are being removed and replaced with six new, taller cubicles to protect the privacy of customers paying their city bills better and provide better handicapped accessibility, city spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan said.
Plexiglass windows on the cubicles will keep money, licenses, information and staff more secure, she said.
The remodeling has taken place in recent days while still keeping the customer-service office open.
But customer service will operate out of the city council chambers today so the remodeling project can be finished, Brennan said.
City officials said customer-service staff should be operating in the remodeled space today.
The city is spending less than $28,000 on the project, in part by doing much of the work with city employees, Brennan said.
Customer-service staff repainted the space.
Crews with the public works and parks departments did much of the remodeling, taking out the old furnishings and hauling in the new furniture.
The new cubicle units from the Jefferson City, Missouri, Correctional Center's furniture factory were moved into city hall Thursday morning.
Deputy city manager Molly Hood said the city doesn't want to "put a lot of money into city hall."
She said the city may look for a new location for city hall in the future. "Long-term, we would still like to find a solution," Hood said.
City hall offices are crammed into the 79-year-old, former brick school in the 400 block of Independence Street.
Officials estimated last year that it would cost more than $1 million to add an elevator and renovate or replace the heating and cooling system. Officials have said it might be wiser to build a new city hall than spend a lot of money fixing up the current structure.
But there are no immediate plans to move out of the building that has served as city hall since 1978.
Hood said, regardless of what happens down the road, city officials felt the customer service area needed an upgrade now for the benefit of both constituents and staff.
Brennan echoed that sentiment. "It was time to refresh it," she said of the space.
She added that area of city hall typically is the first stop for new residents seeking to sign up for city utilities.
Many city residents like to pay their bills in person, she said, adding they like to be "face to face" with customer service staff.
With the remodeling, customers and service staff will be at eye level "so they can exchange personal information more privately," Brennan said.
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
