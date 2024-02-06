Cape City Hall project on track for Oct. 1 completion date

The new City Hall project is running right on time, according to the City of Cape Girardeau's project manager Anna Kangas.

Construction began in June to renovate the former Carnegie Library and 165-year old Common Pleas Courthouse on North Lorimier Street into a new City Hall. A brand new structure will connect the two buildings.

Kangas said construction is set to finish by Oct. 1.

"We've been blessed with dry weather, so the crews have been able to make a lot of progress," Kangas said.

New developments

In the connecting structure, steel beams have been put up and concrete floors have been poured, seen Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The pictured space will house the new City Council chambers. MONICA OBRADOVIC

Recently, Penzel Construction crews have begun installing new windows in the Carnegie Library building. Kangas anticipates the Common Pleas Courthouse will have windows sometime in June.

Dave Mirgeaux, project superintendent with Penzel Construction, said the crew will soon begin re-doing the steps leading to the Common Pleas Courthouse building from North Spanish Street. The steps will be almost identical to the current steps.

The structure connecting the two historic buildings will house offices, a reception area, and a City Council chambers. The construction crew recently poured concrete floors and started framing the building's exterior walls.

The council chamber will be larger than the one at the current City Hall. It will also feature better technology, according to Mayor Bob Fox. Two cameras and new microphones will be added.

"We had to do something to make the meetings a little more visible and easier to hear when people are not there," Fox said.