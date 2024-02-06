Cape City Hall project on track for Dec. 1 completion

A year and a half after its groundbreaking, completion is near for Cape Girardeau's new City Hall.
Construction for a project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex — the former Carnegie Library — into one building with a connecting structure began in June 2020. It's expected to finish Dec. 1, according to Anna Kangas, project manager for the new City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St.
Supply chain interruptions and an unusual number of rainy days in May delayed the project's completion date from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1. A previous weekslong delay in receiving roofing materials prevented contractors from finishing a roof over the connecting building.
Now, Kangas said there are no supply chain delays holding up the project. Roofs on each of the three structures have been completed, she said.
The $12.5 million project is financed by casino funds and the voter-approved capital improvements tax.
Jackson-based Penzel Construction is the general contractor for the City Hall project.
Among recent developments, carpet and tile floors have been laid in several portions of the building. Rust-colored siding and gray brick have been placed along with the front exterior of the connecting building.
Steps outside the Common Pleas Courthouse descending to North Spanish Street have also been completed.
Crews are currently completing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks near the building around Themis and Lorimier streets.
Kangas said furniture for the Carnegie building will arrive as soon as next week.
The new City Hall maintains modern amenities without disregarding each buildings' history.
Spindles salvaged from an old judge's bench were re-purposed for wainscoting in a first-floor hallway.
Inside the Common Pleas Courthouse's courtroom, contractors found the signature of Fred Steck — a carpenter who died in 1939 — underneath wooden trim. A hole has now been made through the trim to showcase Steck's signature through a clear covering.
Despite each building's historical relevance, construction will make way for new technology — one aspect of the project Kangas said she looks forward to most.
"I'm excited about having more technology to interact with the public and with our coworkers better," Kangas said.
The City Council chambers will include four screens pointed toward the audience for sharing of information during meetings. Several conference rooms scattered throughout the new facility will also include screens.
Outside the new City Hall, a public parking lot will include two electric vehicle charging stations.
Once Penzel Construction crews finish their portion of the project, Kangas said, city employees will move to the new City Hall in phases.
The building will house completely new furniture, but city employees may begin moving file cabinets or other items sometime in December.
"We don't want to inundate our IT folks, so they're probably going to help the rest of us get set up," Kangas said.