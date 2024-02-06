Cape City Hall project on track for Dec. 1 completion

A year and a half after its groundbreaking, completion is near for Cape Girardeau's new City Hall.

Construction for a project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex — the former Carnegie Library — into one building with a connecting structure began in June 2020. It's expected to finish Dec. 1, according to Anna Kangas, project manager for the new City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St.

Supply chain interruptions and an unusual number of rainy days in May delayed the project's completion date from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1. A previous weekslong delay in receiving roofing materials prevented contractors from finishing a roof over the connecting building.

Now, Kangas said there are no supply chain delays holding up the project. Roofs on each of the three structures have been completed, she said.

The $12.5 million project is financed by casino funds and the voter-approved capital improvements tax.

The new City Hall project as seen from North Lorimier Street on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Developments

Jackson-based Penzel Construction is the general contractor for the City Hall project.

Among recent developments, carpet and tile floors have been laid in several portions of the building. Rust-colored siding and gray brick have been placed along with the front exterior of the connecting building.

Steps outside the Common Pleas Courthouse descending to North Spanish Street have also been completed.

Crews are currently completing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks near the building around Themis and Lorimier streets.

Kangas said furniture for the Carnegie building will arrive as soon as next week.