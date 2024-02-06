All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 21, 2021
Cape City Hall project on track for Dec. 1 completion
A year and a half after its groundbreaking, completion is near for Cape Girardeau's new City Hall. Construction for a project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex — the former Carnegie Library — into one building with a connecting structure began in June 2020. It's expected to finish Dec. 1, according to Anna Kangas, project manager for the new City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St...
Monica Obradovic
New stairs leading up to the future City Hall are seen from North Spanish Street on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
New stairs leading up to the future City Hall are seen from North Spanish Street on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

A year and a half after its groundbreaking, completion is near for Cape Girardeau's new City Hall.

Construction for a project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex — the former Carnegie Library — into one building with a connecting structure began in June 2020. It's expected to finish Dec. 1, according to Anna Kangas, project manager for the new City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St.

Supply chain interruptions and an unusual number of rainy days in May delayed the project's completion date from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1. A previous weekslong delay in receiving roofing materials prevented contractors from finishing a roof over the connecting building.

Now, Kangas said there are no supply chain delays holding up the project. Roofs on each of the three structures have been completed, she said.

The $12.5 million project is financed by casino funds and the voter-approved capital improvements tax.

The new City Hall project as seen from North Lorimier Street on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The new City Hall project as seen from North Lorimier Street on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

Developments

Jackson-based Penzel Construction is the general contractor for the City Hall project.

Among recent developments, carpet and tile floors have been laid in several portions of the building. Rust-colored siding and gray brick have been placed along with the front exterior of the connecting building.

Steps outside the Common Pleas Courthouse descending to North Spanish Street have also been completed.

Crews are currently completing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks near the building around Themis and Lorimier streets.

Kangas said furniture for the Carnegie building will arrive as soon as next week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Features

The new City Hall maintains modern amenities without disregarding each buildings' history.

Spindles salvaged from an old judge's bench were re-purposed for wainscoting in a first-floor hallway.

Inside the Common Pleas Courthouse's courtroom, contractors found the signature of Fred Steck — a carpenter who died in 1939 — underneath wooden trim. A hole has now been made through the trim to showcase Steck's signature through a clear covering.

Despite each building's historical relevance, construction will make way for new technology — one aspect of the project Kangas said she looks forward to most.

"I'm excited about having more technology to interact with the public and with our coworkers better," Kangas said.

The City Council chambers will include four screens pointed toward the audience for sharing of information during meetings. Several conference rooms scattered throughout the new facility will also include screens.

Outside the new City Hall, a public parking lot will include two electric vehicle charging stations.

Moving

Once Penzel Construction crews finish their portion of the project, Kangas said, city employees will move to the new City Hall in phases.

The building will house completely new furniture, but city employees may begin moving file cabinets or other items sometime in December.

"We don't want to inundate our IT folks, so they're probably going to help the rest of us get set up," Kangas said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy