Cape city hall plans include parking structure

Plans to transform the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into Cape Girardeau’s new city hall will include construction of a two-level parking structure, city officials said Monday.

It’s one of the reasons why the City Council approved an agreement Monday with Penzel Construction Co., in partnership with architecture firm TreanorHL, to renovate the 165-year-old Common Pleas Courthouse and the adjacent annex and construct a connecting addition at 44 N. Lorimier St.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said the contractor has concluded a two-level parking structure could be built south of the courthouse complex, which would utilize the sloping ground.

She said there had been public concerns about whether the site had sufficient parking.

The lower level would be reserved for city employee parking while the upper level would provide parking for the public, Mehner said after the council meeting.

“We are getting a lot more for our money,” she told the council.

The council’s action clears the way for the $12 million, design-build project to proceed.

In a report to the council, Mehner wrote city staff chose Penzel as the “top qualified design-build entity” from among three design-build proposals and then negotiated the project agreement.

The Common Pleas Courthouse will be reconditioned to be compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and will be a “secure facility,” according to a city news release issued in advance of the council meeting.