NewsJuly 6, 2021

Cape City Hall completion date moved to December

Cape Girardeau city officials revealed Friday the new $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. is expected to be complete Dec. 1, two months later than anticipated. Anna Kangas, new City Hall project manager, said the new timeline is partly a reflection of an unusual number of rain days in May but is mainly because of a weekslong delay in receipt of roofing insulation materials for a new addition connecting the old Common Pleas Courthouse and the former Carnegie Library building.. ...

Southeast Missourian
Construction continues on the former Common Pleas Courthouse and library to create a new City Hall building and parking deck May 25 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Construction continues on the former Common Pleas Courthouse and library to create a new City Hall building and parking deck May 25 in downtown Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian, file

Cape Girardeau city officials revealed Friday the new $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. is expected to be complete Dec. 1, two months later than anticipated.

Anna Kangas, new City Hall project manager, said the new timeline is partly a reflection of an unusual number of rain days in May but is mainly because of a weekslong delay in receipt of roofing insulation materials for a new addition connecting the old Common Pleas Courthouse and the former Carnegie Library building.

Penzel Construction of Jackson is the general contractor for the project.

