Cape city expenses exceeding revenue; staff to propose changes, cuts

Cape Girardeau city government expenses are exceeding revenue, forcing city staff to look at making changes to city operations going forward, including possibly cutting services.

That’s the message from city manager Scott Meyer and finance director John Richbourg.

A team of employees from city departments, headed by deputy city manager Molly Mehner and deputy finance director Victor Brownlees, will begin reviewing city finances in July or August, Meyer said.

The team will look at “all of our ongoing costs with the idea of trying to cut ongoing costs to the point where it gives us some room to operate,” the city manager said Friday.

Meyer said “literally everything is on the table” from ways to operate more efficiently to cutting back on services and raising user fees.

The review process will begin after the city council has adopted the budget for fiscal 2020, which begins July 1.

Meyer and Richbourg said this year’s proposed $71.98 million budget is balanced, because it envisions dipping into the city’s unreserved fund balance to help cover expenses.

The anticipated budget is up less than 2% over last year’s budget, according to Richbourg.

The budget includes $59 million in operating expenses and $12.9 million in capital outlays.

But the 400-page financial document does not include capital projects being funded with the city’s parks and stormwater tax. Richbourg said the budget does not list those projects because they will be completed over several years, not just one budget cycle.

The budget proposes a 2% pay raise for city employees.

“We did not feel we could go without raises again,” Meyer said.

While the fiscal 2019 budget did not include a pay raise, the city upgraded the employees’ retirement plan at a one-time cost of $4.5 million.

The city government, as required by its city charter, maintains an emergency fund balance equal to 15% of annual operating expenses for a six-year period, according to the budget document.

But Meyer said money is set aside to cover expenses in the aftermath of a tornado or other disaster displacing city revenue.

It cannot be used simply as a mechanism to balance the budget, he said.

Basic operating expenses — projected at $24.8 million in the coming fiscal year — are funded out of the city’s general fund.