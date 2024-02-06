Cape city employees to get raise

The promise of the use tax is beginning to be fulfilled as Cape Girardeau municipal employees will see wage increases take effect at the beginning of their next pay period, starting Saturday.

Dustin Ziebold

The use tax -- a tax on online sales -- was approved by more than 62% of voters in November. The tax was proposed in order to help bolster employee salaries for the city. Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director, said it is doing just that.

"That's the one big key. We promised we would put it toward our employees, and we have fulfilled that promise," Ziebold said.

The use tax is expected to generate an estimated $2.3 million to the city's general fund in the next fiscal year, starting July 1. Ziebold was able to use a limited history of taxable sales to come up with the figure, which is within the $2 million to $3 million range officials expected when proposing the tax, he said.

All $2.3 million, plus an additional $59,000, will be put toward implementing a new pay plan raising base salaries 11.7%, giving higher grades additional raises as well, calculated off the base rates.

Cape Girardeau will also be implementing a step system increasing wages in correlation with years of service.

"We're taking a two-pronged approach to it this time," Ziebold said.