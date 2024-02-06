Cape Girardeau City Council members welcomed a plan Monday to turn the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new city hall featuring an addition that would connect the two downtown historic structures.

Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said, “This project really excites me.”

Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex said, “Now, we can say we have a plan.”

Mayor Bob Fox said “people like the idea” of moving city hall to the courthouse and annex.

The project is expected to cost an estimated $12 million with $6 million coming from a capital improvements sales tax that will be decided by voters in August and possibly $6 million coming from casino revenue, city officials said.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said the city is looking at issuing some $15 million in bonds to allow the city hall project and improvements at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to proceed sooner.

A space-needs study by St. Louis-based Chiodini Architects concluded in the fall the courthouse was not feasible to renovate for use as a city hall and likely would require construction of a costly parking structure.

The firm recommended the city construct a new city hall on the grounds of the existing city hall at 401 Independence St.

But city officials in recent months have taken a second look at using the courthouse and annex as a city hall.

Mehner told the council at Monday’s study session constructing a new city hall would have cost an estimated $19 to $20 million.

Given the city’s current budget constraints, Mehner said such a project would be too costly.

“We know we are going to have to simplify things and the way we provide services,” she said.

City officials said they were already looking at having to make major renovations to the historic buildings once the Cape Girardeau Circuit Court moves out of the courthouse.