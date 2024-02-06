Cape City Council votes to remove, store Confederate monument

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to accept most but not all of the June 23 recommendation from the city’s Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) regarding the fate of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers Square.

The 6-1 vote, with 4th Ward Councilman Robbie Guard dissenting, calls for “the immediate removal to storage” of the 14-1/2 foot tall white slab marker.

The council’s vote authorizes storage of the monument “until such time a permanent home can be found for (it), including covenants to ensure it is appropriately contextualized.”

Stricken from the commission’s recommendation was wording ensuring the new future home of the monument would not be on public land nor supported by public funding.

“I wish we had a clear-cut choice for (the monument’s) new home,” Guard said. “This (decision) gives me a heartburn.”

A group of demonstrators outside of City Hall advocate for the removal of the local Confederate States of America monument Monday, while listening to members of the public speak during a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting inside of the building. BEN MATTHEWS

Approximately 60 people, one-quarter of them African American, attended the 90-minute work session where the monument’s fate was discussed.

A proposal backed by the not-for-profit Kellerman Foundation and endorsed by Mayor Bob Fox to relocate the 12-1/2 ton monument to Old Lorimier Cemetery did not come as a formal proposal before council members.

No fewer than 27 people came to the rostrum to address city leaders — 15 white, 12 Black. Twenty-two spoke in favor of removing it, and four spoke in favor of having it remain at Ivers Square.