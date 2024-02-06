No comments were made during a public hearing at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night to gather input on the current draft of the city’s Capital Improvement Program for the next five years.

The five-year program outlines the use of more than $200 million in funding for capital infrastructure projects in three categories: transportation, environment and capital assets.

The Capital Improvements Program draft presented for the Monday public hearing stated its project data “shows the importance of the continuation of existing sales tax revenues.”

One such revenue source is the Transportation Trust Fund tax extension, which will go before voters on the April 7 ballot, and would potentially fund the projects chosen by the City Council on Jan. 21.

The council chose eight projects to fund with TTF 6, which accounts for an estimated $10 million of the initiative’s $25 million worth of projects to receive tax-generated funds.