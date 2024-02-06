Cape City Council to gather information for possible future deer hunt

Count Bonnie Coy-Svenson among those residents who want to see an urban deer hunt conducted within the city limits of Cape Girardeau.

Coy-Svenson, at the most recent meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, demonstrated her advocacy for the idea by sporting a COVID-19 mask featuring the imprint of a deer with a red slash through it.

“Deer have become a pest (and) a nuisance,” said Coy-Svenson, a resident of the city’s 1st Ward.

“I love Bambi, but we’ve got an unsafe situation with the number of deer in town,” she added.

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, himself a Cape Girardeau resident, urged the council Oct. 19 to revisit a deer hunt, suggesting the deer herd in the city “is at least twice the optimum population and growing.”

Specifically, Kinder asked city officials to “get some facts” about the current population of deer in Cape Girardeau and to lean on information provided by conservation biologists within the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

A face covering supporting a future urban deer bowhunt was worn by city resident Bonnie Coy-Svenson at the Oct. 19 meeting of Cape Girardeau City Council. Jeff Long

Familiar territory

The city has trod this ground before.

In July 2012, by a 4-3 vote, an ordinance was passed by the City Council authorizing an archery hunt to thin the herd following MDC input and complaints of deer damaging property and causing vehicular accidents.

The ordinance was rolled back by voter referendum in April 2013 by a 53.7% to 46.3% vote — the first time such a council-approved measure had ever been invalidated by plebiscite.

A new day

“(The 2012 referendum) failed by 206 votes,” Coy-Svenson said. “We need to pursue (a deer hunt) again.”

The 1st Ward councilman who represents Coy-Svenson, Dan Presson, is not at all convinced a bowhunt should happen.

“Right now, I’m against (the idea) 100%,” said Presson, who has served since 2018 and whose ward covers the Red Star neighborhood.