Cape City Council to fill vacancy

This editorial has been edited to reflect one reference of the incorrect ward.

The Cape Girardeau City Council will fill a vacancy that will occur next month with the departure of Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn.

Gunn is stepping down, effective July 8, because he and his wife are moving to a new residence outside of Ward 3.

Under the city’s charter, the council can appointment someone to fill the unexpired term, city manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday.

That individual would serve until the term ends in April.

The council has 60 days from the date of the vacancy to fill the position, he said.

According to Meyer, the council likely will discuss the appointment process when it meets July 1.