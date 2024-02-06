Cape City Council to fill vacancy

This editorial has been edited to reflect one reference of the incorrect ward.
The Cape Girardeau City Council will fill a vacancy that will occur next month with the departure of Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn.
Gunn is stepping down, effective July 8, because he and his wife are moving to a new residence outside of Ward 3.
Under the city’s charter, the council can appointment someone to fill the unexpired term, city manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday.
That individual would serve until the term ends in April.
The council has 60 days from the date of the vacancy to fill the position, he said.
According to Meyer, the council likely will discuss the appointment process when it meets July 1.
City officials had discussed holding a special election later this year, but decided against it because of challenges in meeting election deadlines and allowing for a possible primary.
Mayor Bob Fox said he expects the council to invite interested residents of that ward to submit applications.
“I want it to be an open process,” he said.
Council members, he said, likely will want to know whether applicants are willing to run for a full, four-year term in April.
A similar process was used last year when the council appointed Ryan Essex to fill the vacancy created by the election of Fox as mayor.
Essex was appointed in May 2018. The city held a special election in August in which Essex was elected to fill the unexpired term in Ward 3.
Like Gunn’s Ward 3 term, the Ward 5 term expires in April.
Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.