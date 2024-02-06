All sections
NewsJanuary 19, 2024

Cape City Council to consider design, bidding for reconstruction of Regional Airport D, E, F taxiways

At their meeting Monday, Jan. 22, Cape Girardeau City Council members will discuss an agreement for the design and bidding phase to reconstruct Taxiways D, E and F at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The motion will be to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

At their meeting Monday, Jan. 22, Cape Girardeau City Council members will discuss an agreement for the design and bidding phase to reconstruct Taxiways D, E and F at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The motion will be to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. for the design and bidding phase services for the taxiways. The project will be funded using Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Improvement grants. Those grants would provide for 95% of the project's cost while a local 5% local match would be required.

The agreement is split into two bidding packages —reconstruction of Taxiway D and reconstructing and realigning E and F.

The projects would total $464,611.94 with the grants covering $441,381.34 and the local match covering $23,230.60.

Council members will consider applying for MODOT Highway Safety and Environment grants for overtime expenses. One part is a grant that is awarded to cover up to $5,000 in overtime expenses for officers to conduct DWI enforcement and the second part would cover up to $15,000 to cover overtime expenses for officers to focus on hazardous moving violations both between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025.

According to the consent agenda, the council will meet to discuss these first readings of ordinances to approve the record plat of Lone Star Industries Inc. land subdivision and Riverview Gardens No. 3 and

authorize the city manager to execute a lighting agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for intersection improvements on Minnesota Avenue and Route 74/Shawnee Parkway.

The council will also consider an appointment of a member to the Silver Springs Community Improvement District Board of Directors and an appointment of two members to the municipal Tree Board.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

