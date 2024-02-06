At their meeting Monday, Jan. 22, Cape Girardeau City Council members will discuss an agreement for the design and bidding phase to reconstruct Taxiways D, E and F at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The motion will be to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. for the design and bidding phase services for the taxiways. The project will be funded using Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Improvement grants. Those grants would provide for 95% of the project's cost while a local 5% local match would be required.

The agreement is split into two bidding packages —reconstruction of Taxiway D and reconstructing and realigning E and F.

The projects would total $464,611.94 with the grants covering $441,381.34 and the local match covering $23,230.60.