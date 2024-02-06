Cape City Council takes up 2023-24 budget

Money matters dominated Cape Girardeau City Council's meeting Monday, June 5.

Council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve the coming fiscal year budget, which would take effect Saturday, July 1.

Municipal finance director Lisa Mills said the budget includes a pay raise of 3% for all city workers and changes to some fees. Water and sewer rates would increase 5% for bills issued after July 1. Disconnect and reconnect fees will increase about $1 each. The budget does not address property taxes, which Mills said officials would adopt in August.

City manager Ken Haskin said adjustments to various fees and rates come from inflationary pressures, including interest rates, which he termed "concerning".

"The increases are critically important to cover costs," he said. "It's something we have to have in our budget, to budget for and to be in position to respond if rates continue to explode."

Mills also noted a heightened investment in public safety. The budget calls for four more positions within the police department.