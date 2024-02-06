All sections
NewsJune 6, 2023
Cape City Council takes up 2023-24 budget
Money matters dominated Cape Girardeau City Council's meeting Monday, June 5. Council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve the coming fiscal year budget, which would take effect Saturday, July 1. Municipal finance director Lisa Mills said the budget includes a pay raise of 3% for all city workers and changes to some fees. ...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Money matters dominated Cape Girardeau City Council's meeting Monday, June 5.

Council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve the coming fiscal year budget, which would take effect Saturday, July 1.

Municipal finance director Lisa Mills said the budget includes a pay raise of 3% for all city workers and changes to some fees. Water and sewer rates would increase 5% for bills issued after July 1. Disconnect and reconnect fees will increase about $1 each. The budget does not address property taxes, which Mills said officials would adopt in August.

City manager Ken Haskin said adjustments to various fees and rates come from inflationary pressures, including interest rates, which he termed "concerning".

"The increases are critically important to cover costs," he said. "It's something we have to have in our budget, to budget for and to be in position to respond if rates continue to explode."

Mills also noted a heightened investment in public safety. The budget calls for four more positions within the police department.

Council members will vote on the budget at their meeting Tuesday, June 20.

An item on the council's consent agenda drew no public comment and passed (along with numerous other items) that will see the city commit $10.2 million from future casino revenue for a multipurpose facility on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The project will reconstruct the university's football and soccer stadium, replacing the former stadium and adding academic and athletic facilities.

In other action, council members held a public hearing and read for the first time an ordinance to issue a special-use permit for the 603 N. Henderson Ave. property known as the Himmelberger House.

Developer Ben Traxel, owner of Tenmile Management LLC, told the group he intends to turn the property into an "elegant and tasteful" boutique hotel with seven guest rooms.

Previously, the group had rezoned the property to allow for the development, and the special-use permit, Traxel said, is the final step to allow him to close on the sale of the property, which he said would happen later this month.

Council members approved the first reading of the ordinance, with Dan Presson and Robbie Guard abstaining, citing financial conflicts.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

