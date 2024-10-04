Cape City Council OKs property measures for casino hotel project

At their meeting Monday, Dec. 18, Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first reading of two ordinances related to an under-construction hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
The easements relate to utilities at the site at 720 N. Main St. Century Casino is constructing a $26 million hotel that will feature 69 rooms in six stories. Casino officials expect to open the hotel in early April.
In other action, the council approved the first reading of ordinances to:
Prior to those actions, the council held public hearings on the issues relating to the casino property and 2062 Silver Campine Lane.
Council members approved several items en masse from a consent agenda (items discussed at a previous meeting):
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.