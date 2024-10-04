All sections
NewsDecember 20, 2023
Cape City Council OKs property measures for casino hotel project
At their meeting Monday, Dec. 18, Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first reading of two ordinances related to an under-construction hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The easements relate to utilities at the site at 720 N. Main St. Century Casino is constructing a $26 million hotel that will feature 69 rooms in six stories. Casino officials expect to open the hotel in early April...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

At their meeting Monday, Dec. 18, Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first reading of two ordinances related to an under-construction hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The easements relate to utilities at the site at 720 N. Main St. Century Casino is constructing a $26 million hotel that will feature 69 rooms in six stories. Casino officials expect to open the hotel in early April.

In other action, the council approved the first reading of ordinances to:

  • approve the record plat of Stevenson Subdivision No. 2;
  • issue special tax bills for the demolition of several dangerous buildings;
  • vacate easements for property at 2062 Silver Campine Lane.

Prior to those actions, the council held public hearings on the issues relating to the casino property and 2062 Silver Campine Lane.

Council members approved several items en masse from a consent agenda (items discussed at a previous meeting):

  • accepting an electric line easement from Trustees of Cape Girardeau Country Club for property on East Cape Rock Drive;
  • authorizing the city manager to execute a Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and to construct the Cape LaCroix Trail Enhancements Project;
  • amending the city's code regarding exemption conditions for stormwater management;
  • authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement to place certain improvements in a utility easement along property at 2930 Pine Hill Spur.
