Cape City Council OKs property measures for casino hotel project

At their meeting Monday, Dec. 18, Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first reading of two ordinances related to an under-construction hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The easements relate to utilities at the site at 720 N. Main St. Century Casino is constructing a $26 million hotel that will feature 69 rooms in six stories. Casino officials expect to open the hotel in early April.

In other action, the council approved the first reading of ordinances to: