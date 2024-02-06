Cape City Council mulls relocating ballfields from Arena Park

The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to implement a “master plan” for Arena Park — which includes relocating at least five of the park’s ballfields to another location.
“The end game is to make Arena Park more of a year-round venue,” said Scott Meyer, city manager since 2009, by redeveloping the site into more of an indoor-outdoor exposition — or Expo — area.
“The Arena Building is sometimes not big enough to draw certain events,” said Bob Fox, mayor since 2018.
The $4.5 million ballfield replacement project, to be financed by bonds, is part of the PRS2 (Parks and Recreation Stormwater 2) initiative passed by city voters in 2018.
Parks director Julia Thompson-Jones told the City Council at its annual retreat July 31 that the city will put out a request for proposals for a new site in 2021 and possible locations have been identified, including property near Blanchard Elementary School, which is on North Sprigg Street.
“As it stands now, we have to cut off (ball) leagues in Arena Park well in advance of the SEMO District Fair,” said Fox, “and the fields get pretty torn up.”
Fox said there are clear objectives in mind:
A different site will allow the city to develop efficiencies, Meyer said.
“It will be easier to manage (new) fields if they are in pods that will have amenities in the center,” he added.
Fox said one hurdle to overcome is finding 20-to-40 suitable acres to move the ballfields within the city limits.
Fox said he has been impressed by ballfield complexes he has seen in Ellisville and O’Fallon, Missouri, as well as Martin, Tennessee.
Meyer said the city will not overspend its budget.
“Whether we have four fields or eight fields, we will not go over the allotment,” Meyer said.
“If we have to buy property, that will chew up some of the money,” Fox said, “but if land was donated, we could put more funding into making really nice ballfields and amenities.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.