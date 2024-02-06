Cape City Council mulls relocating ballfields from Arena Park

The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to implement a “master plan” for Arena Park — which includes relocating at least five of the park’s ballfields to another location.

“The end game is to make Arena Park more of a year-round venue,” said Scott Meyer, city manager since 2009, by redeveloping the site into more of an indoor-outdoor exposition — or Expo — area.

“The Arena Building is sometimes not big enough to draw certain events,” said Bob Fox, mayor since 2018.

The $4.5 million ballfield replacement project, to be financed by bonds, is part of the PRS2 (Parks and Recreation Stormwater 2) initiative passed by city voters in 2018.

Parks director Julia Thompson-Jones told the City Council at its annual retreat July 31 that the city will put out a request for proposals for a new site in 2021 and possible locations have been identified, including property near Blanchard Elementary School, which is on North Sprigg Street.

One of the current ballfields in Arena Park is seen Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

“As it stands now, we have to cut off (ball) leagues in Arena Park well in advance of the SEMO District Fair,” said Fox, “and the fields get pretty torn up.”

Fox said there are clear objectives in mind: