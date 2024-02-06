Cape City Council makes change due to expected snow

In light of forecasts predicting significant snowfall in Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau City Council's scheduled 5 p.m. Monday meeting has been changed from in-person to virtual.

"With the forecast now being (for) 5 to 8 inches and maybe more, we'll be moving to Zoom," said Mayor Bob Fox, who serves on the city's lawmaking body along with six ward council members.

The council is expected to consider giving final approval of an ordinance authorizing an urban deer hunt for a five-week period in limited public areas of Cape Girardeau beginning in November.