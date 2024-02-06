Cape City Council holds first in-person proceeding since mid-March

As they returned to their regular venue in City Hall on Monday, members of Cape Girardeau City Council were met with new norms due to the coronavirus.

The meeting marked the council’s first in-person proceeding since March 16, after which council meetings were conducted via Zoom video conference call April 6, April 20 and May 4.

Blue tape was used to section off every other row of seating inside the council chambers, and every third chair in the remaining rows was left open for audience members.