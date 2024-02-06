All sections
NewsMay 20, 2020

Cape City Council holds first in-person proceeding since mid-March

As they returned to their regular venue in City Hall on Monday, members of Cape Girardeau City Council were met with new norms due to the coronavirus. The meeting marked the council’s first in-person proceeding since March 16, after which council meetings were conducted via Zoom video conference call April 6, April 20 and May 4...

Ben Matthews
From right, Cape Girardeau City Clerk Gail Conrad disinfects the podium as downtown property owners Laurie and Rocky Everett prepare to speak before the City Council on Monday during the council's first meeting in City Hall after a month of virtual meetings due to the coronavirus.
From right, Cape Girardeau City Clerk Gail Conrad disinfects the podium as downtown property owners Laurie and Rocky Everett prepare to speak before the City Council on Monday during the council's first meeting in City Hall after a month of virtual meetings due to the coronavirus.BEN MATTHEWS

As they returned to their regular venue in City Hall on Monday, members of Cape Girardeau City Council were met with new norms due to the coronavirus.

The meeting marked the council’s first in-person proceeding since March 16, after which council meetings were conducted via Zoom video conference call April 6, April 20 and May 4.

Blue tape was used to section off every other row of seating inside the council chambers, and every third chair in the remaining rows was left open for audience members.

Two of the six council members wore masks during the meeting, and city manager Scott Meyer was relocated from his usual seat behind the dais to allow more room for distancing.

Equipped with a mask and gloves, City Clerk Gail Conrad conducted a sanitization of the speaking podium and its attached microphone before each person spoke before the council.

More than 20 city staff and members of the public attended the in-person proceedings, and all attendees were required to sign-in with their name and contact information before stepping inside the council chambers.

