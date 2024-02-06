Cape City Council hires next city manager

Mayor Bob Fox confirmed to the Southeast Missourian on Sunday that the Cape Girardeau City Council has hired a city manager to succeed Scott Meyer, who plans to retire in June.

The selection, Fox said, will be revealed during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting today in council chambers at City Hall, 401 Independence St.

Council opens its meetings with a study session at 5 p.m., which is open to the public.

Fox, mayor since 2018, frequently has referred to the choice of a city manager as “the most important decision a sitting council will make.”

The municipal website, cityofcapegirardeau.org, describes the job in the following way: