For more than an hour Monday night, members of Cape Girardeau City Council heard input from residents and discussed issues of racial discrimination, local Confederate monuments and the crosswalks on Broadway.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder was the first to raise discussions about two issues she noted as heavily-discussed among citizens — the Confederate monument in Ivers Square and the yield signs along the centerline of Broadway.

According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, the 14 1/2-foot-tall monument was first erected in the city in 1931 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to commemorate the one Confederate unit gathered from Cape Girardeau during the Civil War. The hand-carved monument, which weighs 12 1/2 tons, was moved from its original spot on Morgan Oak Street to the courthouse grounds in 1995 by the Civil War Roundtable.

A petition calling for the removal of the monument was recently published online by Cape Girardeau resident Sofia Voss, who sat in attendance at the meeting. As of Monday night, the petition has 955 supporters.

Discussions amongst the City Council members went on for more than 20 minutes. One option proposed by Mayor Bob Fox was to remove all of the statues and monuments in Ivers Square during the ongoing renovations to the Common Pleas Courthouse and reassess how the monuments would be placed at a later point in the construction process.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner entered the council chambers and advised the council that although monuments deemed not to be “historically significant” to the property can be relocated, under the current construction plan, the Confederate monument was not planned to be removed and any adjustments would require necessary authorizations from the State Historic Preservation Office.

Chuck Voss, father to Sofia Voss, only needed about a minute of the public comment period to express his support of the petition. He acknowledged the city has no legal obligation to take action on the issue, but said the issue would not go away and action should be taken now.

“I believe the monument needs to go, and this is as good of a time as any,” Chuck Voss said.

Ultimately, the council decided to allow city staff time to gather further information about what possible options may be pursued, at which point the item would be taken up for future discussion.

Racial discussions

During his time for public communications, Fox read a letter reiterating a message shared by Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair on June 1 and stressed the local police force’s “constantly updated” training in areas of harassment, anti-discrimination and proper use of force.

“We are One Cape. Our City continues to choose unity, to reject hatred, racism and violence against all members of our community. We respect the rights of our citizens to protest, to express their opinions, to contact their Council member or to come to their meetings,” Fox read. “Regardless of race, religion or neighborhood, everyone should be safe and feel safe where they live. We want the City of Cape Girardeau to be a City of opportunity for everyone and we believe that working together, better days are ahead.”

Almost all of the other speakers during the period for public comments spoke about racial discrimination and how to confront racism at the local level.