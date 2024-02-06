Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the preliminary development plan of South Side Farms with unanimous consent Monday night.

The proposed urban farming community may bring a health care clinic, ballpark village, transitional housing and several other facilities to South Cape Girardeau. The project is the result of 18 months of planning and community collaboration spearheaded by Jimmy Wilferth, Saint Francis Healthcare System vice president.

Supporters of South Side Farms hugged and high-fived after the meeting adjourned.

"This is has been such a gut-wrenching, emotional thing," Wilferth said. "Everything that is part of this came from them [South Cape Girardeau residents] — their ideas, their dreams and not mine. It's going to be exciting."

The planning for South Side Farms began with focus groups and conversations with residents of South Cape Girardeau to gauge what residents wanted to see develop in their community.

South Side Farms will be at the southeast intersection of Shawnee Parkway and South West End Boulevard. The estimated $20 million project will develop approximately 16 acres of unoccupied land, according to Wilferth.

Site prep may start as soon as Dec. 1.

Now, with the City Council's approval, the real work begins, according to Wyky Jean. Jean serves as director of development and diversity for Saint Francis Healthcare System and was instrumental in the planning of South Side Farms.

"We're ready to rock and roll and get this party started," Jean said. "I'm excited for our kids and families and what they can look forward to 10 years down the road."