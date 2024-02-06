Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the preliminary development plan of South Side Farms with unanimous consent Monday night.
The proposed urban farming community may bring a health care clinic, ballpark village, transitional housing and several other facilities to South Cape Girardeau. The project is the result of 18 months of planning and community collaboration spearheaded by Jimmy Wilferth, Saint Francis Healthcare System vice president.
Supporters of South Side Farms hugged and high-fived after the meeting adjourned.
"This is has been such a gut-wrenching, emotional thing," Wilferth said. "Everything that is part of this came from them [South Cape Girardeau residents] — their ideas, their dreams and not mine. It's going to be exciting."
The planning for South Side Farms began with focus groups and conversations with residents of South Cape Girardeau to gauge what residents wanted to see develop in their community.
South Side Farms will be at the southeast intersection of Shawnee Parkway and South West End Boulevard. The estimated $20 million project will develop approximately 16 acres of unoccupied land, according to Wilferth.
Site prep may start as soon as Dec. 1.
Now, with the City Council's approval, the real work begins, according to Wyky Jean. Jean serves as director of development and diversity for Saint Francis Healthcare System and was instrumental in the planning of South Side Farms.
"We're ready to rock and roll and get this party started," Jean said. "I'm excited for our kids and families and what they can look forward to 10 years down the road."
Among many components, South Side Farms will include a farmers market with a restaurant and meeting space. An agricultural production and teaching facility will contain indoor and outdoor areas for growing produce, including fish ponds, an apiary for bees, areas for chicken and goat raising.
"I think it's a great opportunity, not only for residents to experience the food aspect, but also, I think this will lead to a tremendous economic thrust," Bishop Calvin Bird said.
Bird, a Cape Girardeau resident and former pastor of Greater Dimension Ministries in South Cape Girardeau, attended the council meeting to show support of South Side Farms.
Other developments outlined in the project's preliminary development plan include the construction of five to seven townhouses and 12 to 16 single-family detached dwellings. A vocational school as well as an early childhood development and community center were also proposed.
The council approved two ordinances regarding South Side Farms on Monday night. One ordinance approved the preliminary development plan of South Side Farms. Another rezoned South Side Farms' land from residential to planned development district.
The council gave final approval to a petition to establish Bloomfield Crossing Community District (CID).
The 3.5 acre CID is at the northeast corner of the intersection of South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Road.
A districtwide 1% tax will be imposed to partially fund redevelopment of property within the district, including the rehabilitation and renovation of commercial buildings and the demolition of a commercial building. Parking lot and vehicular and pedestrian traffic improvements will also be partially funded by the tax.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.