All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 18, 2021

Cape City Council considers budget, pay raises, utility bill increases

The Cape Girardeau City Council heard the initial reading Monday of a proposed 2021-2022 cumulative budget for $70,072,184, a 3.47% increase over this year. Approximately $60 million reflects the operating budget, with an additional $10 million planned for capital projects...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau City Hall, 401 Independence Street, seen in April 2019.
Cape Girardeau City Hall, 401 Independence Street, seen in April 2019.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau City Council heard the initial reading Monday of a proposed 2021-2022 cumulative budget for $70,072,184, a 3.47% increase over this year.

Approximately $60 million reflects the operating budget, with an additional $10 million planned for capital projects.

City lawmakers look to pass the July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, spending plan at its next meeting June 7.

Included is a 1% across-the-board increase in pay with adjustments for part-timers in keeping with minimum wage standards.

Utilities

The council gave first reading approval to hikes in utility rates.

If approved next month, water rates for residential and commercial customers would go up 2.5% for bills issued after July 1.

Disconnect and reconnect fees would increase to $18.17 from the current $17.30.

The monthly solid waste charge, if given final council OK, would increase to $23.28 from $22.60 and the transfer station tipping fee would be adjusted to $67.70 from the current $64.50.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

City staff told the council during the past nine years, including the latest proposed increase, the average residential utility bill will have gone up to $85.03 from $73.84 per month.

Funding request

Danny Essner, representing the Old Town Cape Board of Directors, told the council the existing river wall mural along the Mississippi River has deteriorated, is becoming an eyesore and was painted 30 years ago.

Essner proposed the existing mural be removed, a process he said would take seven to 10 days and repainted over multiple months.

The retired banker said not all bids have been received for the work, but he estimated the total cost between $70,000 to $78,000, with $60,000 set aside for painting.

Essner said the mural project has received approximately $13,000 in private donations to date.

Retiring city manager Scott Meyer suggested staff could develop a proposal for the council’s next meeting to appropriate $50,000 from casino funds set aside for riverfront development for such a project.

Notes

  • Kenneth Haskin’s start date as incoming city manager has been delayed to July 1 to allow more time for his relocation from Texarkana, Arkansas. The retirement open house for Meyer has been rescheduled to June 24 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Osage Centre.
  • Augusta Welsh of Ward 5 was appointed to fill the expired term of Peter Reckling on the city’s Historical Preservation Commission. Welsh’s term will end Aug. 16, 2022.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy