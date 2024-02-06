Cape City Council considers budget, pay raises, utility bill increases

The Cape Girardeau City Council heard the initial reading Monday of a proposed 2021-2022 cumulative budget for $70,072,184, a 3.47% increase over this year.

Approximately $60 million reflects the operating budget, with an additional $10 million planned for capital projects.

City lawmakers look to pass the July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, spending plan at its next meeting June 7.

Included is a 1% across-the-board increase in pay with adjustments for part-timers in keeping with minimum wage standards.

Utilities

The council gave first reading approval to hikes in utility rates.

If approved next month, water rates for residential and commercial customers would go up 2.5% for bills issued after July 1.

Disconnect and reconnect fees would increase to $18.17 from the current $17.30.

The monthly solid waste charge, if given final council OK, would increase to $23.28 from $22.60 and the transfer station tipping fee would be adjusted to $67.70 from the current $64.50.