Cape City Council considers budget, pay raises, utility bill increases

The Cape Girardeau City Council heard the initial reading Monday of a proposed 2021-2022 cumulative budget for $70,072,184, a 3.47% increase over this year.
Approximately $60 million reflects the operating budget, with an additional $10 million planned for capital projects.
City lawmakers look to pass the July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, spending plan at its next meeting June 7.
Included is a 1% across-the-board increase in pay with adjustments for part-timers in keeping with minimum wage standards.
The council gave first reading approval to hikes in utility rates.
If approved next month, water rates for residential and commercial customers would go up 2.5% for bills issued after July 1.
Disconnect and reconnect fees would increase to $18.17 from the current $17.30.
The monthly solid waste charge, if given final council OK, would increase to $23.28 from $22.60 and the transfer station tipping fee would be adjusted to $67.70 from the current $64.50.
City staff told the council during the past nine years, including the latest proposed increase, the average residential utility bill will have gone up to $85.03 from $73.84 per month.
Danny Essner, representing the Old Town Cape Board of Directors, told the council the existing river wall mural along the Mississippi River has deteriorated, is becoming an eyesore and was painted 30 years ago.
Essner proposed the existing mural be removed, a process he said would take seven to 10 days and repainted over multiple months.
The retired banker said not all bids have been received for the work, but he estimated the total cost between $70,000 to $78,000, with $60,000 set aside for painting.
Essner said the mural project has received approximately $13,000 in private donations to date.
Retiring city manager Scott Meyer suggested staff could develop a proposal for the council’s next meeting to appropriate $50,000 from casino funds set aside for riverfront development for such a project.
