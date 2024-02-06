Cape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a contract for the Taxiway B reconstruction at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Emery Sapp & Sons, a Columbia, Missouri, contracting firm that has completed other airport improvement projects, was the sole bidder for the reconstruction. The project will include demolishing the existing taxiway from Runway 10-28 to the apron, new airfield lighting and signing and drainage improvements, among other items and will cost a little more than $4.8 million.

The reconstruction will also be reducing the width of the existing taxiway, which is currently at 75 feet, which is 25 wider than required to support Critical Design Aircraft such as the Airbus A320 or the Boeing 737. A portion of the new surface will be relocated and designated A2 due to FAA guidelines requiring the elimination of direct access from the apron to the runway.

The city officials considered rebidding the project. However, after discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration and Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly Inc. -- the contractor in charge of construction administration for the project -- on the complexity and potential cost volatility of the project, officials recommended accepting Emery's bid, according to the meeting agenda.