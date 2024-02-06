An ordinance was unanimously approved by Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday night to include the question of renewing a one-half of 1% sales tax for the city’s transportation improvements on the April 7 ballot.

The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) was first approved by voters in 1995 with TTF 1, and voters have extended the sales tax every five years. Funds generated by the tax have helped the city complete several phases of Bloomfield Road, Veterans Memorial Drive, Silver Springs Road, Broadway, the widening of Mount Auburn Road, multiple maintenance projects and more.

The ballot item proposes re-imposing the sales tax for five years beyond its current expiration date of Dec. 31, 2020.

“I think we’ve got to keep it,” Mayor Bob Fox said after Monday’s meeting. “We’ve done hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements in our city’s streets, and we’ve done that on the backs of a lot of people who don’t even live here.”

The tax is generated from sales within the city, and Fox said 60% of the funds are generated from consumers who don’t live in Cape Girardeau.

“Where else can you live in a city with all this infrastructure coming up around you — whether it’s new City Hall, new airport, new fire station, new police stations, everything else — and 60% of that is paid by people who don’t live here?” Fox said.

During open discussion, the mayor said his primary focus was to get the item approved for the April ballot and the time between now and the election can be used to further investigate possible projects to fund with the tax.