Cape City Council approves retirement upgrade

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an upgrade to the retirement system for municipal employees.

Local Government Employees Retirement System is a state system cities have the option of buying into to provide pensions for their employees. Cape Girardeau will be upgrading from the LT-14 plan to the L6 plan, the highest available.

The move will cost $4.4 million with around $3.5 million paid as a one-time cost using a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds. The rest of the upgrade payment will be spread out over the next 20 years.

The tier increase will raise the city's LAGERS contribution from a little more than $2 million to an estimated $2.38 million in fiscal year 2023, city finance director Dustin Ziebold said in July.

The L6 tier will increase employee salary costs by an estimated $135,000 per year, according to the meeting agenda.

Both plans carry a 2% benefit multiplier, which is multiplied with the years of service and average salary from the 36 to 60 highest months in order to calculate the monthly payout for life. However, the LT-14 is a hybrid plan that drops the benefit multiplier to 1.75% after age 75.

The upgrade has been touted by city officials as a way to attract new candidates and honor current employee contributions.

"It's one (the upgrade) that clearly, I think, is going to go a long way in improving the quality of types of employees that we hire here," city manager Kenneth Haskin said at Tuesday's meeting.

"Because, you know, to keep the city running, it is a physical activity, and we've just got to make sure we are investing in our employees and staying up to market with everything else," council member Dan Presson said about the upgrade during a discussion at a council workshop in June.

"It's just a double down in our commitment to make sure that this is a quality place for people to work for long term," he added

Numerous surrounding municipalities including Cape Girardeau County and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are already on the L6 tier.