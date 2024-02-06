Cape City Council approves next financial step in pension upgrade

Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance allocating funds for a possible upgrade to the municipal retirement plan Monday. The item will be in the consent agenda at the next meeting for the second and third readings.

The city buys into the Missouri Local Government Employee System (LAGERS) pension plan for its employees' retirement. The discussed upgrade would move the city from the LT-14 plan to the highest benefit plan available, the L6 plan.

Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director, stressed the first reading of the ordinance at the meeting was "not a formal approval of the upgrade."

"This simply is an appropriation placing the funds in the appropriate places to handle the expenditure," Ziebold said.

The ordinance read Monday was purely the financial side, Ziebold said. The actual proposal of the upgrade will need to be a separate ordinance that will not be introduced until a mandatory 45-day public comment period is over.