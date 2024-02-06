Cape City Council approves next financial step in pension upgrade

Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance allocating funds for a possible upgrade to the municipal retirement plan Monday. The item will be in the consent agenda at the next meeting for the second and third readings.
The city buys into the Missouri Local Government Employee System (LAGERS) pension plan for its employees' retirement. The discussed upgrade would move the city from the LT-14 plan to the highest benefit plan available, the L6 plan.
Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director, stressed the first reading of the ordinance at the meeting was "not a formal approval of the upgrade."
"This simply is an appropriation placing the funds in the appropriate places to handle the expenditure," Ziebold said.
The ordinance read Monday was purely the financial side, Ziebold said. The actual proposal of the upgrade will need to be a separate ordinance that will not be introduced until a mandatory 45-day public comment period is over.
The comment period began after the documents relating to the proposed increased benefit plan were made public at the July 5 meeting. The documents can be accessed at the city clerk's office.
The total cost to upgrade is around $4.4 million. If approved, the majority of the funding for the buy-in upgrade would be using a significant amount of the city's remaining $4.6 million American Rescue Plan Act funds, which must be spent within the next two years. The upgrade, if approved, would carry the one time cost of more than $3.5 million.
The allocation would use nearly $3 million from the city's general fund with the remaining $554,000 coming from the sewer, water, solid waste and indoor sports complex funds, respectively. These funds are unappropriated and using them will have no impact on the operating expenses for this fiscal year, according to the meeting agenda.
The rest of the payment would be spread out over the next 20 years.
In other business, council members voted to:
