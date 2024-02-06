A special-use permit was approved Monday night by the Cape Girardeau City Council for construction of an electrical substation near the intersection of West Cape Rock Drive and Lexington Avenue.

According to construction plans presented to council members, Ameren Missouri’s new electrical power distribution substation at 1400 West Cape Rock Drive would cover a 76-by-88-foot area and contain electrical power distribution equipment, enclosed by an 8-foot fence.

Russell Burger spoke during the council meeting Monday on behalf of Ameren Missouri. Burger emphasized the substation’s “smart grid” technologies would improve reliability for its customers and allow service to future developments in the area.

Renderings presented to council members showed landscaping around the substation, and plans also included a 76-foot-wide concrete driveway to West Cape Rock Drive.

“It’s a pretty low-profile structure,” Ward 1 councilman Dan Presson said after seeing the rendering.

On Nov. 13, the city’s planning and zoning commission unanimously approved the request for a special-use permit to build at the undeveloped property, which is currently zoned R-4 (medium density multi-family residential).