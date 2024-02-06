Cape City Council approves airport carrier change

The decision over the airline for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport took up the majority of the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting for the second time this month.

Council members voted unanimously to change service from current provider SkyWest.

Contour Aviation will serve as the airport's new carrier service, pending approval of the change from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The service will provide 12 flights a week from Cape Girardeau to Nashville, Tennessee, and possible further connections with checked bags through American Airlines.

Mark Chaifetz, CEO of the newly approved carrier service, came to the meeting to speak with council members and answer questions about Contour's plan.

Chaifetz spent most of the time highlighting what he said were the two most important things to a regional airport carrier — scheduling and reliability — and how Contour could provide them.

He said Contour has been relatively immune to the pilot shortage that contributed to SkyWest's initial termination of service in Cape Girardeau in March.

"We are hiring from a different pool, and that's largely insulated us from the issue," Chaifetz said.

Chaifetz said the airline designation as a part 135 carrier — a designation for charter air service — allows them to train pilots to be captains faster and opens them up to hiring pilots forced into early retirement during the pandemic by part 121 airlines — a designation for commercial air service — such as SkyWest.