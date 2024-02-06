Cape City Council advances airport terminal project

By a unanimous vote of Cape Girardeau City Council this week, a new 18,300-square-foot passenger terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport came a step closer to reality.

Burns and McDonnell Engineering, with offices in St. Louis, was approved as "owner's representative for design and construction" for the city-owned airport in northern Scott County.

"A new terminal building is a game changer for our regional airport," Mayor Bob Fox said.

"It will prepare us for continuing growth and enable us to one day have more flights to different destinations."

The current terminal at CGI, the official airport code designation for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport assigned by the International Air Transport Association, has roughly 13,000-square-feet under roof.

The city's Airport Advisory Board was informed Aug. 10 by manager Katrina Amos she envisions ground being broken in different locations on airport property in 2022.

In addition to a new terminal, Amos said a fuel farm and T-hangers, considered the most space-efficient way to store aircraft at local and regional airports, are also in the works.

The terminal is part of the Terminal Access Master Plan (TAMP), which is to be funded by the city's capital improvements sales tax and also by some proceeds of the $17.5 million federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant.

"Use of the CARES money is a one-time opportunity and there is a deadline to use the funds," Amos said in January, adding airport officials are being "fiscally responsible" in the grant's expenditure.