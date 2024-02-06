Cape city comes up empty in downtown development effort

Cape Girardeau city officials came up empty in their effort to attract private development on a city-owned, downtown lot.

But officials still believe the 1.04-acre property at the northwest corner of Broadway and Main Street has great potential for future development, according to development services director Alex McElroy.

He said he is uncertain why developers did not respond to the request. "It could be the economy is really booming" and developers were busy with other projects, suggested McElroy.

City officials likely will make another request for proposals for that site later this year, he said Wednesday. "We'll probably give it a little time," he said.

The city announced in October it would accept proposals for development of the property, which serves as a parking lot.

None were received by the year-end deadline, McElroy said.

City officials said in October they hoped the space could be put to more constructive use, advancing the city's 2017 downtown strategic plan.

The plan aims to develop "high-density, compact, pedestrian-oriented shopping, office, service, entertainment and residential districts," according to the request for proposals.

In its request, the city said the downtown site "offers numerous possibilities for redevelopment which include parking, new housing, office and commercial space."

According to the city document, "the prominent corner has high traffic volume, great visibility and good access."

The request sought proposals from developers in the form of public-private partnerships or solely private plans.

McElroy said in October his office had distributed the request for proposals to a list of regional developers and discussed the site at a meeting with developers.