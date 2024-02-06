Cape city attorney wins state legal award

Eric Cunningham, longtime city attorney for the City of Cape Girardeau, was recently honored by his peers with the Lou Czech Award at a meeting in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Cunningham, who has been the official legal specialist of Missouri’s 16th largest city for 26 years, has served through the administrations of four Cape Girardeau mayors and five city managers.

On July 24, Cunningham was given the award by the Missouri Municipal Attorneys Association (MMAA), emblematic of the municipal attorney of the year, “whose exemplary public service best displays the same high standards of accomplishment, professionalism and ethical conduct” exhibited by Czech, one of the founders of MMAA.

Among Cunningham’s notable achievements for Cape Girardeau city government since 1995:

assisted with a charter review commission and a complete rezoning.

handled numerous annexations and several lawsuits against the city,

guided the City Council in navigating election ballot language issues.

helped with personnel issues, ethics questions and training of both city personnel and City Council and advisory board members.

mentored, supervised and coached the city prosecuting attorney to represent the city in municipal court.

According to the www.cityofcape.org, the city’s official website, “the legal advisor to local elected officials serves a quiet yet critical role in the ethical management of public business and resources.”