Cape city applies for state aid to finish Veterans Memorial Drive

Cape Girardeau city officials have applied for state funding to complete the final two sections of Veterans Memorial Drive in a move that could involve a design-build approach.

City officials hope to take advantage of Gov. Mike Parson’s new transportation cost share program. State lawmakers appropriated $50 million to fund the program, with 10% set aside for projects fostering economic development.

The first project, estimated to cost $4.6 million, would complete the street from the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex site to County Road 306, where it would tie in with a completed section of Veterans Memorial Drive extending to the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park.

The second project, carrying a $6 million price tag, would extend Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road to the Route K commercial area, city officials said.

City manager Scott Meyer said the city is seeking 100% funding for the first project and 50% funding for the second project.

In order to secure 100% funding, a local government must demonstrate the project would aid economic development.

Connecting the SportsPlex and the area to be developed around it with the business park “made sense for economic development,” Meyer said Tuesday.

It would be harder to make the case for 100% state funding for the extension of Veterans Memorial Drive south of Hopper Road, he said.

“We didn’t feel like that one was as good a case for economic development,” Meyer said.

State funding could be awarded by the end of this calendar year, he said.

The state program requires funded projects to be under contract by June 30, 2020, the end of the state’s current fiscal year, he said.

“We are saying, because we have the ability to do design-build, we could get them under contract by then,” Meyer said.