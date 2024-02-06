Cape city and county offices coming open in 2022

This story is updated.

Voters will have many choices to make next year in both Cape Girardeau city and county.

In the City of Cape Girardeau, the position of mayor will come open in 2022 as will seats in wards 1, 2 and 6.

Mayor Bob Fox, first elected in 2018, told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday he will seek a second term next year.

Dan Presson, Shelly Moore and Stacy Kinder represent wards 1, 2 and 6, respectively.

Moore is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2022.