Cape city and county offices coming open in 2022

This story is updated.
Voters will have many choices to make next year in both Cape Girardeau city and county.
In the City of Cape Girardeau, the position of mayor will come open in 2022 as will seats in wards 1, 2 and 6.
Mayor Bob Fox, first elected in 2018, told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday he will seek a second term next year.
Dan Presson, Shelly Moore and Stacy Kinder represent wards 1, 2 and 6, respectively.
Moore is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2022.
The filing period for those city offices is Oct. 26 to Nov. 23.
In Cape Girardeau city races, if more than two candidates file for any one open position, a primary election will be held Feb. 8.
A special election will be held in Cape Girardeau County to fill a seat on the Public Health Center Board of Trustees.
Philip Taylor, a retired physician specializing in rheumatology and internal medicine, was appointed until the election to fill the unexpired two-year term of Roland Sander, who died in February.
The filing dates for that election, as well as for the Cape Special Road District and other municipalities, school districts, fire districts and water districts with races in 2022 will be Dec. 7-28.
In the Aug. 2, 2022, primary election, the following county offices will be open as current terms are expiring: associate circuit judge, Division 3; associate circuit judge, Division 4; presiding commissioner; clerk of the circuit court; county clerk; recorder of deeds; prosecuting attorney; auditor; and collector of revenue.
The filing period for those offices is Feb, 22 to March 29.
