All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 13, 2021

Cape city and county offices coming open in 2022

This story is updated. Voters will have many choices to make next year in both Cape Girardeau city and county. In the City of Cape Girardeau, the position of mayor will come open in 2022 as will seats in wards 1, 2 and 6. Mayor Bob Fox, first elected in 2018, told the Southeast Missourian Thursday he will seek a second term next year...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers holds a November election ballot Sept. 18 at her office in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers holds a November election ballot Sept. 18 at her office in Jackson.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

This story is updated.

Voters will have many choices to make next year in both Cape Girardeau city and county.

In the City of Cape Girardeau, the position of mayor will come open in 2022 as will seats in wards 1, 2 and 6.

Mayor Bob Fox, first elected in 2018, told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday he will seek a second term next year.

Dan Presson, Shelly Moore and Stacy Kinder represent wards 1, 2 and 6, respectively.

Moore is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2022.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The filing period for those city offices is Oct. 26 to Nov. 23.

In Cape Girardeau city races, if more than two candidates file for any one open position, a primary election will be held Feb. 8.

A special election will be held in Cape Girardeau County to fill a seat on the Public Health Center Board of Trustees.

Philip Taylor, a retired physician specializing in rheumatology and internal medicine, was appointed until the election to fill the unexpired two-year term of Roland Sander, who died in February.

The filing dates for that election, as well as for the Cape Special Road District and other municipalities, school districts, fire districts and water districts with races in 2022 will be Dec. 7-28.

In the Aug. 2, 2022, primary election, the following county offices will be open as current terms are expiring: associate circuit judge, Division 3; associate circuit judge, Division 4; presiding commissioner; clerk of the circuit court; county clerk; recorder of deeds; prosecuting attorney; auditor; and collector of revenue.

The filing period for those offices is Feb, 22 to March 29.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy