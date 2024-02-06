Cape church designs service for those afflicted with dementia

Alzheimer's disease and dementia affect more than 5 million Americans, according to the Alzheimer's Association. One Cape Girardeau church has designed worship services to help those affected by it.
Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1820 Perryville Road -- a church with the fish and cross landscaped into its hillside -- now holds a dementia- and Alzheimer's-friendly service at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. About 30 to 40 people typically attend.
"We're a very small congregation," pastor Karen Dumey said. "But we still want to serve the community in some way."
A lot of churches focus on attracting the youth population, Dumey said, but her church is looking toward the elderly.
One elder at Dumey's church was working with residents at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau and wanted to do more ministry in that direction.
They did some research, Dumey said, and discovered a need for faith support for not only Alzheimer's and dementia patients, but their caregivers as well.
The service differs from the church's regular Presbyterian services, Dumey said.
It starts with 30 minutes of traditional hymns. Even if other memories are gone, the old songs "nourish them," Dumey said.
"It's amazing how our brains remember," Dumey said. "Music speaks deeply to them.
"Music is at our core," she added.
A brief Scripture reading is included as well, because "people should hear the word of God spoken," Dumey said.
At the 30-minute mark, there's an exchange of peace, where churchgoers leave their seats and mingle in the aisles. At that point, if being around people gets to be too much for a person with dementia, he or she can quietly leave without attracting attention.
The second half of the service has more Scripture and another sermon, she said.
The congregation began testing a dementia-friendly service in August, Dumey said, to get everyone accustomed to it and to get the word out to caregivers and church members alike.
Anyone is welcome to attend the service, she added.
Some people living with dementia have different issues, Dumey said. Some might need to get up and wander during the service; others might talk all the way through it.
"Our congregation is very warm and caring," Dumey said.
Dumey said she's been pastor at Westminster for nine years. In that time, she's seen church members visit sick people so the family can take a break; she's seen members prepare and deliver meals to help people out.
"It's in their DNA already," she said.
Adding a dementia-friendly service to its worship schedule seemed like a natural next step, she said.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
1820 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.