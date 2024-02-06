Cape church designs service for those afflicted with dementia

Alzheimer's disease and dementia affect more than 5 million Americans, according to the Alzheimer's Association. One Cape Girardeau church has designed worship services to help those affected by it.

Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1820 Perryville Road -- a church with the fish and cross landscaped into its hillside -- now holds a dementia- and Alzheimer's-friendly service at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. About 30 to 40 people typically attend.

"We're a very small congregation," pastor Karen Dumey said. "But we still want to serve the community in some way."

A lot of churches focus on attracting the youth population, Dumey said, but her church is looking toward the elderly.

One elder at Dumey's church was working with residents at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau and wanted to do more ministry in that direction.

They did some research, Dumey said, and discovered a need for faith support for not only Alzheimer's and dementia patients, but their caregivers as well.

The service differs from the church's regular Presbyterian services, Dumey said.

It starts with 30 minutes of traditional hymns. Even if other memories are gone, the old songs "nourish them," Dumey said.

"It's amazing how our brains remember," Dumey said. "Music speaks deeply to them.

"Music is at our core," she added.

A brief Scripture reading is included as well, because "people should hear the word of God spoken," Dumey said.

At the 30-minute mark, there's an exchange of peace, where churchgoers leave their seats and mingle in the aisles. At that point, if being around people gets to be too much for a person with dementia, he or she can quietly leave without attracting attention.