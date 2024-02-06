Cape Christian's new home at Cape Bible Chapel

Students, parents and teachers of Cape Christian School gather for a photo Friday outside their new home at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. The church offered to host the school for at least one year during its transition to a new facility.
Students, parents and teachers of Cape Christian School gather for a photo Friday outside their new home at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. The church offered to host the school for at least one year during its transition to a new facility.Fred Lynch