Cape Christian School to remain open, move and change under new name

Thanks to effort by a group of parents and educators, Cape Christian School will have a new home and likely a new name in August, a school official said.

Carroll Williams, principal of Cape Christian School at 1855 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, said while plans are not finalized, Cape Bible Chapel at 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau has opened its doors to the school.

Bethel Assembly of God Church opened the school in 1975, and over the years, the school grew to todayï¿½s 110 students and 20 faculty and staff.

Pastor Phil Roop, leader of Bethel Assembly of God Church, announced in April the school would close because of an inability to support the level of financial commitment necessary to keep the school open.

Roop said in April the relationship between the church and the school has historically been good, and that hadnï¿½t changed, but the churchï¿½s financial obligation to the school simply was no longer sustainable.

Cape Christian School is seen Oct. 17 in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Williams said after that announcement was made, several of the students were ï¿½in tearsï¿½ over the prospect of losing their school.

ï¿½I canï¿½t turn my back on that,ï¿½ he said.

And, together with the schoolï¿½s advisory board and a group of interested parties, the decision to continue the school without the association with Bethel Assembly of God Church was made.

Williams said a move toward independence a few years ago led to the creation of a 501(c)(3) and other considerations that should make the transition smoother.

And the move to Cape Bible Chapel is not permanent, he said, calling it a ï¿½transition year.ï¿½

The church has assigned two elders as liaisons for the project, Williams said, and one of those liaisons, Jerry Pollard, said theyï¿½re excited to have the school coming on board.

ï¿½Part of our mission statement is to reach out to the next generation, and this is another opportunity for us to do that,ï¿½ Pollard said.

Williams said the move came about when a parent whose children do not yet attend Cape Christian School found out about plans to close, and approached the church.

ï¿½Theyï¿½ve been wonderful,ï¿½ Williams said of Cape Bible Chapel.

The plan is to move the school first to Cape Bible Chapel, then into its own facility after a year, Williams said, likely under a new name.