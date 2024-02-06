Cape Christian School burglarized

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after Cape Christian School was burglarized Monday.

“We were notified on Monday at 6:58 a.m. of a burglary at Cape Christian School at 1855 Perryville Road,” Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Tuesday. “School officials showed up and noticed that things were in disarray; papers in the school were not where they left them.”

“They made some pretty good messes,” Cape Christian School lead pastor Phil Roop said in a phone interview.

Judging by the damage, Roop said, the burglar or burglars broke into the church building and moved to the school offices. Roop said it appears some items were taken but declined to elaborate about losses.

“They spent more time up in the church portion than the school portion,” he said, adding the classrooms were not broken into.

Roop said the school has security cameras that may have captured parts of the burglary.

“[The burglars] had no access to the classrooms,” he said.

“We’ve never been burglarized the last 29 years I’ve been here,” Roop said. “So it’s pretty unusual. It’s obviously, from what we understand, someone who’s not unaccustomed to doing these kinds of things.”