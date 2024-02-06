All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 10, 2017

Cape Chinese restaurant purchases old Ponderosa property in Perryville

A Cape Girardeau restaurant seeking to expand has purchased the building that previously housed a Ponderosa Steakhouse franchise in Perryville, Missouri, Lorimont Place Ltd. commercial broker Tom Kelsey said Monday in a news release. Xiu Kai Zhang and his wife, Huli Hua Lin, of Kaizhi Enterprises LLC, purchased the 7,900-square-foot building at 1301 S. Perryville Blvd., near Interstate 55 exit 129...

Tyler Graef

A Cape Girardeau restaurant seeking to expand has purchased the building that previously housed a Ponderosa Steakhouse franchise in Perryville, Missouri, Lorimont Place Ltd. commercial broker Tom Kelsey said Monday in a news release.

Xiu Kai Zhang and his wife, Huli Hua Lin, of Kaizhi Enterprises LLC, purchased the 7,900-square-foot building at 1301 S. Perryville Blvd., near Interstate 55 exit 129.

Kelsey, who brokered the transaction, said the 1.5-acre lot sits in a high-traffic and high-visibility location.

Kaizhi Enterprises also owns China Wok near the corner of West End Boulevard and Broadway in Cape Girardeau, which will remain open, Kelsey said.

The new owners plan to convert the former steakhouse into “a Chinese buffet operation featuring a hibachi grill and other amenities,” Kelsey said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“No sales price was disclosed, but the Lorimont website lists the property at $869,900,” Kelsey said.

The Ponderosa Steakhouse franchise, operated by SBR Steakhouse LLC, closed in September after operating since 1999.

The previous owners, Kelsey said, were interested in retiring and decided to list the property for sale earlier this year.

Reached by phone Monday, Lin said they expect to have the Perryville restaurant open in two to three months.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy