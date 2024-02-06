Cape chief 'concerned' about new Second Amendment state law

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said Monday he has "concerns" about what he terms "the unintended consequences" of a bill signed over the weekend by Gov. Mike Parson prohibiting enforcement of federal gun laws by local law enforcement officials.

Parson signed the "Second Amendment Preservation Act" on Saturday after both chambers of the General Assembly passed it easily in mid-May.

The Missouri Senate passed the legislation 22-10 on May 13, with Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27) voting "yes."

The Missouri House gave the bill approval a day later, 111-42, with area representatives Jamie Burger, Rick Francis, Barry Hovis and Wayne Wallingford all voting in the affirmative.

"I'm still trying to seek full legal guidance to be certain, but we are being forbidden to cooperate with the federal government on gun charges," said Blair, Cape Girardeau's chief since 2013.

Blair said if his understanding of the new law is correct, "then I will have to pull my officers (now) on federal task forces, including ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)," adding, "I don't know that we'll have much choice, otherwise we'll be violating state law."