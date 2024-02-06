CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two people have been arrested and face charges in connection with a shooting Labor Day weekend that injured four adults at a family event in Mississippi County.

Jimarquez Johnson

Jimarquez Jauonte Johnson, 20, of Charleston and Jimierquon Jaquantay Johnson, 21, of Cape Girardeau are each charged with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action occurring Sept. 5.

Jimierquon Johnson

A counsel status hearing for both is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Division I Courtroom at the Mississippi Courthouse in Charleston. No bond has been set.

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell provided details about the Sept. 5 incident as he announced the arrests Friday morning during a briefing at the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in Charleston.

At about 9 p.m. Sept. 5, the sheriff's department received a call of shots fired during a family-friendly car show in the Wyatt/Wilson City area where the crowd was estimated at 1,000 people, Ferrell said. Five Mississippi County Sheriff's Office personnel and one Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were present and monitoring the show when shots were fired into the crowd.

As a result of the shooting, four adults were injured, the sheriff said. All were taken to a hospital by personal vehicle. Because of privacy issues, the sheriff said he's not releasing the victims' names. He said the injuries sustained by the four include: a gunshot to the eye, forearm, back and hand.

When the shooting occurred, to maximize the efforts in locating and apprehending the suspects, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control was called in to assist with the investigation.

"Due to immediate action from my deputies and the state trooper, the scene was quickly secured and car show attendees, including many small children, were safely escorted away from the scene," Ferrell said.

At the scene, 26 shell casings recovered in three calibers: 9 mm, 40 cal and .380. Four suspects were initially identified as a result of the investigation. Three were taken into custody; the fourth suspect was questioned and released.

Of the three in custody, one was a juvenile, but they have been subsequently released because of a lack of evidence, the sheriff said. The other two — Jimarquez Johnson and Jimierquon Johnson — were taken into custody.

Ferrell thanked the Highway Patrol and the other agencies that responded, which included in New Madrid and Scott counties and Charleston DPS for coordinating the effort to get everyone out of the scene safely and conduct an investigation.

"This was a family event," Ferrell said. "This was unnecessary."

Gangs and guns

The sheriff went on to address gang and gun violence in the county.

"I was elected by the people of the county to maintain security, order, safety and make sure everyone has a good time, and this happened on my watch out in the county," Ferrell said. "I didn't want it to happen, but it happened so here's where I'm at with it: It's unacceptable."

The sheriff went on to say he wished federal politicians would attend county events.