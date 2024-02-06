The leaders of two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County say it remains tough to find people to fill available jobs but indicate things may be improving.

Brian Gerau

Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Southeast Missourian he has had many conversations with managers, human resource directors and business owners in the region.

"A few have said it's gotten a little bit better in terms of catching up on the backlog of unfilled jobs," said Gilligan, who has led the chamber since April.

"I think things are improving compared to 12 to 18 months ago," said Brian Gerau, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director for nearly 14 years.

Both men say real challenges remain for employers.

"There are still gaps in specific industries; for just one example, we're seeing shortages in 18-wheel big rig drivers," Gerau said.

He further commented on his appreciation for recent efforts made by the Jackson School District.

"Jackson Schools did a good job of alternating some of their bus routes to ensure the district had enough bus drivers, and overall, I know our businesses are trying to be as flexible and accommodating as possible to potential employees," he added.

Outlook

"There's a significant decrease in the total number of job applicants coupled with the difficulty in finding people with the kind of work history (businesses) need," Gilligan said.