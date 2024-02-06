The leaders of two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County say it remains tough to find people to fill available jobs but indicate things may be improving.
Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Southeast Missourian he has had many conversations with managers, human resource directors and business owners in the region.
"A few have said it's gotten a little bit better in terms of catching up on the backlog of unfilled jobs," said Gilligan, who has led the chamber since April.
"I think things are improving compared to 12 to 18 months ago," said Brian Gerau, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director for nearly 14 years.
Both men say real challenges remain for employers.
"There are still gaps in specific industries; for just one example, we're seeing shortages in 18-wheel big rig drivers," Gerau said.
He further commented on his appreciation for recent efforts made by the Jackson School District.
"Jackson Schools did a good job of alternating some of their bus routes to ensure the district had enough bus drivers, and overall, I know our businesses are trying to be as flexible and accommodating as possible to potential employees," he added.
"There's a significant decrease in the total number of job applicants coupled with the difficulty in finding people with the kind of work history (businesses) need," Gilligan said.
"We're seeing the greatest need in our entry level-type jobs (and) the attitude of HR directors seems to be 'no stone should be left unturned' when it comes to filling available jobs."
"We absolutely want job growth, but right now, in this climate, the short-term goal is not creating jobs but filling jobs, filling open positions," Gerau added. "I don't think anybody has a magic pill to solve this problem."
Cape Girardeau County has seen an uptick in unemployment, according to July figures — the latest available — from Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
Joblessness hit 2.7% in July, up from 2.2% in June but significantly lower than the 3.4% seen in January.
On a state level, August's unemployment rate was recorded at 2.5%, unchanged from July, and represents the lowest recorded seasonally adjusted jobless figure since 1976. As recently as July 2021, Show Me State unemployment hit 4.3%.
According to a Missouri Department of Labor analyst, "the decrease is due to a decline in the civilian labor force, with both the numbers of employed and unemployed down."
According to a poll conducted by Axios and Generation Lab, 82% of Generation Z members indicated doing the bare minimum to keep their jobs is "pretty or extremely appealing," a phenomenon social scientists refer to as "quiet quitting."
The pandemic, online Entrepreneur Magazine said Thursday, "has shifted people's relationships with work, especially among younger people."
Generation Z, according to financial website Investopedia, refers to those born between 1997 and 2012.
