Cape Chamber supports tax extension

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors has voted to support an upcoming quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax (CIST) ballot issue on Aug. 6.

The chamber board's vote to support the tax measure took place July 12 but was not announced until Wednesday when the chamber issued a news release about its action.

The question on the Aug. 6 ballot will be whether to renew one of two quarter-cent CISTs approved by voters in the 1990s that is scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

Over the years, those CISTs have paid for water treatment plant renovations and system improvements and helped eliminate combined sewer and stormwater pipes throughout the city.