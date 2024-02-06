Cape chamber leader gives thumbs up to state legislative '21 wish list

Count John Mehner, longtime president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as fully in step with the statewide chamber’s 2021 announced priorities.
Lawmakers returned for the 101st General Assembly last week, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry laid out in a recent news release what it called “three critical needs” for the state Legislature to address.
“I’m totally on board with all three,” said Mehner, who has led the Cape Girardeau chamber since 1993, making particular note of the initiative to protect employers from pandemic-driven lawsuits.
“I’ve had some people call to say they’re concerned about (COVID lawsuits),” said Mehner, adding any lawmaker-approved employer protection against COVID litigation would have limits.
“It would not be a blanket protection for employers,” said Mehner, whose Cape Girardeau chamber boasts more than 1,300 active voting participants.
“An employer would have to be following its local health department guidelines to be exempted from exposure,” he added.
The Missouri Chamber, in its 2021 media advisory, was quite specific about what it sees as employer vulnerability.
“If someone contracts COVID-19, a lawyer — as it stands today — can file a frivolous lawsuit against a Missouri business suggesting the company was the source and cause of the infection, even if the employer was following state and federal safety guidelines (and) the threat looms over every employer in the state — including businesses, schools and health care providers,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber.
“I’ve not seen this (concern) much locally, thank heaven,” said Mehner, noting most businesses in Cape Girardeau County have not shut down during the pandemic.
Mehner acknowledged during Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order, issued April 3 and lifted May 3, that indoor dining and indoor bar service were severely restricted locally.
The Missouri Chamber’s Mehan said employers and all Missourians are “paying dearly” for the state’s inaction on funding infrastructure repair and improvements.
“Missouri drivers lost $8 billion annually due to rough roads, congestion and a lack of safety features. It’s been decades since we’ve invested in these assets, which are critical to our continued livelihood,” he added.
“Many workers were displaced during the pandemic (and) the jobs that return may require different skills than the ones lost,” Mehan said.
“Missouri must continue to lead in innovative training ideas, like apprenticeships,” he continued, adding, “2021 is not the time to reduce funding for schools, colleges and the state’s critical job-training programs.”
