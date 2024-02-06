Cape chamber leader gives thumbs up to state legislative '21 wish list

Count John Mehner, longtime president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as fully in step with the statewide chamber’s 2021 announced priorities.

John Mehner

Lawmakers returned for the 101st General Assembly last week, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry laid out in a recent news release what it called “three critical needs” for the state Legislature to address.

Stopping the threat of COVID-19 legislation aimed at employers;

Fixing Missouri’s crumbling transportation infrastructure;

Enhancing the state’s ability to train and attract a workforce that empowers growth.

“I’m totally on board with all three,” said Mehner, who has led the Cape Girardeau chamber since 1993, making particular note of the initiative to protect employers from pandemic-driven lawsuits.

“I’ve had some people call to say they’re concerned about (COVID lawsuits),” said Mehner, adding any lawmaker-approved employer protection against COVID litigation would have limits.

“It would not be a blanket protection for employers,” said Mehner, whose Cape Girardeau chamber boasts more than 1,300 active voting participants.

“An employer would have to be following its local health department guidelines to be exempted from exposure,” he added.

The Missouri Chamber, in its 2021 media advisory, was quite specific about what it sees as employer vulnerability.