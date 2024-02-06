Cape Chamber event will go on as scheduled ... online

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly First Friday Coffee will take place as scheduled this week.
But there will be no coffee, no continental breakfast and no face-to-face networking among chamber members.
In fact, it will take place with no one attending the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center as usual because the casino is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gatherings of more than 10 people at any one place are prohibited to help slow spread of the coronavirus.
Instead, this month’s First Friday Coffee will take place on the chamber’s Facebook page via live video streaming and the only coffee “attendees” will be drinking will be whatever they bring from their kitchens.
“We want to help people stay in their routines,” said chamber president and CEO John Mehner. Hundreds of chamber members, he explained, are in the habit of attending First Friday Coffees on the first Friday of every month.
The program will begin on the Facebook site at 7:30 a.m. Friday, which is the time First Friday Coffee programs always start, explained Taylor Laws, the chamber’s marketing and communications specialist.
“While nothing quite compares to in-person networking, we are excited to incorporate some ‘virtual interactions’ for our members,” she said. “We will encourage viewers to interact with us by uploading comments during the program and then afterward we will urge each viewer to make two connections with people who commented on the program.”
The program itself will include comments from Mehner and Brenda Newbern, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Visitors & Convention Bureau, who will share brief comments about resources available for businesses to help them cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
“The entire event will be abbreviated in comparison to our usual First Friday Coffees, but like John mentioned, we thought it was critical to help provide our members with some sense of normalcy during this time,” Laws said.
