Cape Chamber event will go on as scheduled ... online

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly First Friday Coffee will take place as scheduled this week.

But there will be no coffee, no continental breakfast and no face-to-face networking among chamber members.

In fact, it will take place with no one attending the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center as usual because the casino is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gatherings of more than 10 people at any one place are prohibited to help slow spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, this month’s First Friday Coffee will take place on the chamber’s Facebook page via live video streaming and the only coffee “attendees” will be drinking will be whatever they bring from their kitchens.

“We want to help people stay in their routines,” said chamber president and CEO John Mehner. Hundreds of chamber members, he explained, are in the habit of attending First Friday Coffees on the first Friday of every month.