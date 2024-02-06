Cape Central's Strothmann named Advisor of the Year by rootEd

Nancy Strothmann, a college and career adviser at Cape Girardeau's Central High School, was awarded the first Advisor of the Year prize from rootEd Missouri.

Strothmann was chosen to receive the inaugural award by rootEd Missouri following a statewide nomination and selection process.

"It was awesome. I was shocked they called my name," Strothmann said. "I've never received an award before."

According to its website, "The rootEd model trains and places dedicated advisors in rural high schools. This ensures students have the resources they need to chart a path beyond high school — to the military or technical school, community college or a bachelor's degree."

Strothmann began working at Central High School in February, and only had half a school year to meet all the seniors and help them develop plans for after graduation.

Previously, she worked at Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation program in Cape Girardeau for 14 years. She did career counseling, working mainly with adults and high school seniors who had physical, mental or addiction-related disabilities.

During that time, and in her previous job in the Illinois state foster system, Strothmann said she developed a passion for working with high school students. She said she wanted to help them build plans for their future career paths, whether that be college, trade school, apprenticeship programs, the military or straight into the workforce.

"This is my dream job," she said. "I was one of those kids who's just average, fell through the cracks, didn't have a plan, grew up in poverty, parents didn't speak English."

With almost 300 seniors set to graduate from Cape Girardeau Central this school year, Strothmann's plate is full. She said she starts by asking students what they're interested in. Then she looks at what sort of educational requirements there are for that interest, because they might not need a college degree.