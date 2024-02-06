Cape Central's Strothmann named Advisor of the Year by rootEd

Nancy Strothmann, a college and career adviser at Cape Girardeau's Central High School, was awarded the first Advisor of the Year prize from rootEd Missouri.
Strothmann was chosen to receive the inaugural award by rootEd Missouri following a statewide nomination and selection process.
"It was awesome. I was shocked they called my name," Strothmann said. "I've never received an award before."
According to its website, "The rootEd model trains and places dedicated advisors in rural high schools. This ensures students have the resources they need to chart a path beyond high school — to the military or technical school, community college or a bachelor's degree."
Strothmann began working at Central High School in February, and only had half a school year to meet all the seniors and help them develop plans for after graduation.
Previously, she worked at Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation program in Cape Girardeau for 14 years. She did career counseling, working mainly with adults and high school seniors who had physical, mental or addiction-related disabilities.
During that time, and in her previous job in the Illinois state foster system, Strothmann said she developed a passion for working with high school students. She said she wanted to help them build plans for their future career paths, whether that be college, trade school, apprenticeship programs, the military or straight into the workforce.
"This is my dream job," she said. "I was one of those kids who's just average, fell through the cracks, didn't have a plan, grew up in poverty, parents didn't speak English."
With almost 300 seniors set to graduate from Cape Girardeau Central this school year, Strothmann's plate is full. She said she starts by asking students what they're interested in. Then she looks at what sort of educational requirements there are for that interest, because they might not need a college degree.
"I think college is amazing. It was for me, but it's also not for every student, so I try not to be pushy about that," Strothmann said. "I want students to know that I support all of their pathways."
She said some young people need 20 or 30 meetings to work out a plan. Some only need two or three. Some students face barriers such as lack of family support, lack of transportation or homelessness, so the last thing on their mind is what they're going to do after high school. Strothmann partners with social workers to make sure these students' needs are met so they can start thinking about their post-secondary plan.
"I help students fill out financial aid applications, admissions applications, try to link them up to resources. There are some programs that federal financial aid will not fund. In that case, I help them find other sources of assistance," Strothmann said.
Strothmann also considers younger high school students. She has developed a checklist for freshmen, sophomores and juniors so they can be thinking about their post secondary goals and know what things they should be doing to get them ready for their senior year.
Her position is new for the high school. After acquiring a grant from rootEd for a college and career adviser, Cape Girardeau Central hired Strothmann. The grant covers half of her salary for three years, after which Central would pay all of the costs of the position, if officials decide to keep it.
Things Cape Girardeau Central and rootEd look at to determine how successful Strothmann and the position are is how many colleges or training programs did students apply and get accepted to. Scholarships, GPA and ACT scores also weigh in the evaluation.
For students going directly into the workforce, the groups look at how many job applications students fill out and interviews they get, as well as jobs they are hired for. The same goes for students interested in the military, whether they met with recruiters and whether they enlisted.
"This year I'm adding resume development," Strothmann said. "Through Missouri Careers for Educators, I made a lot of contacts with employers in the area to see what their needs are, what they're looking for and what the job requirements are so I can educate my students going straight into the workforce after graduation."
The awards ceremony took place Aug. 3 at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri.
