Cape Central's Kneezle places 3rd in national Fall Fortnite contest

Cape Girardeau Central High student Trevor Kneezle placed third nationally in Fall Fortnite, bringing home the first ever Esports trophy to CHS.
According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau School District, Kneezle entered the season with more than 300 players from across the country. Only the top 75 gamers were invited to participate in the playoffs.
"Not only are top gamers making millions, students can receive scholarships for their performances behind the controller! We're very excited to be able to offer this experience for our students as they have unique interests that can open doors for success in life after high school," district communications director Kristen Tallent said in an email about Kneezle's win.
Kneezle received a custom trophy and swag from the High School Esports League for his top-three national showing.
