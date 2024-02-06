Cape Central's cybersecurity champs

Teenagers at Cape Girardeau Central High School with demonstrated expertise using a device most folks in the 21st century cannot seem to do without -- namely, a computer -- are state champions.

Seven CHS students, members of the high school's Air Force Junior ROTC "Flying Tigers" unit, recently won a cybersecurity competition, dubbed the Cyberpatriot XIII Challenge, topping 10 other teams.

The Central students are champions in the All-Service Division, the second time CHS has won the top prize.

"What attracted me to this team is I wanted to learn cybersecurity skills," said Nick Stearns, who said he is leaning toward a future career in helping companies defend against hackers and data breaches.

"The competition involves an operating system, and our job is to find vulnerabilities and make computers more secure," said Nick Hodges, commander and logistics officer of the Flying Tigers.

Nick's younger brother, Zach Hodges, is also on the team, as is Aaron Wren, the unit's second in command.

"We get to work with really cool stuff," said Wren, who may seek a future role in the FBI, noting he is learning skills to "harden" a company's systems.

"There is not an organization anywhere that will not rely on skills like these," said Michael L. Goodin, a senior aerospace science teacher at Central since 2016 and a retired Air Force colonel who served as a pilot and in military intelligence for 25 years.

He coaches Central's AFJROTC unit.