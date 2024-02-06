Cape Central's cybersecurity champs

Teenagers at Cape Girardeau Central High School with demonstrated expertise using a device most folks in the 21st century cannot seem to do without -- namely, a computer -- are state champions.
Seven CHS students, members of the high school's Air Force Junior ROTC "Flying Tigers" unit, recently won a cybersecurity competition, dubbed the Cyberpatriot XIII Challenge, topping 10 other teams.
The Central students are champions in the All-Service Division, the second time CHS has won the top prize.
"What attracted me to this team is I wanted to learn cybersecurity skills," said Nick Stearns, who said he is leaning toward a future career in helping companies defend against hackers and data breaches.
"The competition involves an operating system, and our job is to find vulnerabilities and make computers more secure," said Nick Hodges, commander and logistics officer of the Flying Tigers.
Nick's younger brother, Zach Hodges, is also on the team, as is Aaron Wren, the unit's second in command.
"We get to work with really cool stuff," said Wren, who may seek a future role in the FBI, noting he is learning skills to "harden" a company's systems.
"There is not an organization anywhere that will not rely on skills like these," said Michael L. Goodin, a senior aerospace science teacher at Central since 2016 and a retired Air Force colonel who served as a pilot and in military intelligence for 25 years.
He coaches Central's AFJROTC unit.
All the boys interviewed via Zoom on Thursday are aware of the earning potential in cybersecurity.
"If you really like computers, and you learn these methods, a six-figure job could be waiting for you someday," Wren said.
Their adviser, Col. Goodin, echoed Wren's thoughts.
"There are literally 6 million unfilled and highly lucrative jobs in cybersecurity right now," said Goodin, noting it is not uncommon to see a starting salary as high as $80,000 per year.
Goodin, a 1987 Central alumnus, said cybersecurity is an ever-evolving field.
"Hackers are always improvising, and you have to stay current on systems and their complexities," he said.
Goodin was complimentary of Central's administrative staff, who he said has provided the Flying Tigers with a classroom, storage space, an office and IT support.
Zach, a freshman on the squad who is lamenting the future loss of upperclassmen on the unit, has a message for any Central students who might be interested in computers and cybersecurity.
"Please join (us)," the younger Hodges said, "because it looks like I'll have to rebuild the team."