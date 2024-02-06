All sections
NewsJune 4, 2020

Cape Central to host drive-up graduation; Jackson to host graduation at stadium

High school students in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be celebrating their graduations this year — just not in traditional ways because of the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau Central High School will celebrate its graduates with a drive-through ceremony starting at 3 p.m. June 13. ...

Nicolette Baker
Cape Girardeau Central graduate Eric Gillot, a foreign exchange student from Milan, Italy, is silhouetted against the sky near other graduates after Central High School's Class of 2019 Commencement on May 12, 2019, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Central graduate Eric Gillot, a foreign exchange student from Milan, Italy, is silhouetted against the sky near other graduates after Central High School's Class of 2019 Commencement on May 12, 2019, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian, file

High school students in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be celebrating their graduations this year — just not in traditional ways because of the coronavirus.

Cape Girardeau Central High School will celebrate its graduates with a drive-through ceremony starting at 3 p.m. June 13, principal Nancy Scheller said. Families will be directed to drive through a series of booths at the high school during the event. Cars will stop at the first tent, in which graduates will exit the car and apply hand sanitizer. They will then travel to a second tent, where they will pick up a mask. At a third tent, students will write their names for a reader as they walk across a stage. Graduates will then individually walk across the stage in front of the high school, similar to a traditional graduation ceremony. Scheller said there will be a photo opportunity for students and diplomas will be available for pickup.

She said they hope to keep the ceremony to a four-hour window, and only one car will be allowed per family. Families with special circumstances may also contact the school office to be allowed two cars, Scheller said.

“We really feel this is the best way to celebrate students one more time,” she said.

The drive-up event was chosen in lieu of a traditional ceremony to keep proper social distancing and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Scheller said. Prom at the high school has been canceled.

Jackson High School is planning host graduation at 7 p.m. June 19 at the school’s football stadium, principal Seth Harrell said. Each graduate will be allowed four guests and a livestream will be available for those who cannot attend. Prom at Jackson High School has been canceled.

Both schools will be posting updates on their social media accounts.

Local News
