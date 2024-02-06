High school students in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be celebrating their graduations this year — just not in traditional ways because of the coronavirus.

Cape Girardeau Central High School will celebrate its graduates with a drive-through ceremony starting at 3 p.m. June 13, principal Nancy Scheller said. Families will be directed to drive through a series of booths at the high school during the event. Cars will stop at the first tent, in which graduates will exit the car and apply hand sanitizer. They will then travel to a second tent, where they will pick up a mask. At a third tent, students will write their names for a reader as they walk across a stage. Graduates will then individually walk across the stage in front of the high school, similar to a traditional graduation ceremony. Scheller said there will be a photo opportunity for students and diplomas will be available for pickup.

She said they hope to keep the ceremony to a four-hour window, and only one car will be allowed per family. Families with special circumstances may also contact the school office to be allowed two cars, Scheller said.