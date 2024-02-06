Cape Central to debut "Charlotte's Web" on Thursday

Cape Girardeau Central High School theatre students have raised the barn on their latest production -- "Charlotte's Web" -- set to premiere 7 p.m. today at Kinder Hall.

Based on the book by E.B. White and adapted by Joseph Robinette, "Charlotte's Web" briefly follows the life of Wilbur, a barnyard pig who desperately tries all he can to avoid death by welcoming the company and assistance of a nearby spider and his soon-to-be best friend, Charlotte.

Senior Grace Goeckeler -- one of 11 cast members -- portrays Wilbur in the production. She said the play stays fairly close to the animated film from 1973.

Wilbur is a very nervous character, she said, and "he sees himself as his No. 1 priority."

"Charlotte promises him all these things like, 'I will save your life; I don't know how, but I will,'" she said. "She starts writing these words in the web: some pig, terrific, radiant. That creates a lot of buzz around the town."

Jacqui Lang portrays the role of Charlotte during the media night performance of "Charlotte's Web" on Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Central High School. KASSI JACKSON

Goekckeler said it wasn't difficult portraying a "boy" role, but it was challenging to figure out a pig's mannerisms.

"Like how a baby pig acts when it's 2 months old. That was the hardest part. There was a lot of research," she said.

Cape Girardeau Central High School drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz tried to stay true to the story, she said.

"Nothing is too different. The biggest difference would be the way we dressed our geese," she said. "I wanted the animal costumes to be a representation of if they were human."

Charlotte is portrayed by student Jacuqi Lang and will wear purple and black, with arms that are attached to hers, Goeckeler said.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com The shadow of Jacqui Lang, portraying the role of Charlotte, is seen on the back wall of the stage during the media night performance of Charlotte's Web Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at Central High School in Cape Girardeau.

"Mine is all-pink overalls, pink shoes and socks. My face is completely pink, and I have ears and a tail," she said. "There are pig features, without putting on a pig nose and a pig suit."

She said student Isaah Williams -- who portrays the friendly yet sarcastic rat Templeton -- will be dressed in all gray, with a long tail and a hat "with little ears."

There is a lot of nervousness and stress within the cast and crew, she said, but it "always comes with the show."