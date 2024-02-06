Cape Central to debut "Charlotte's Web" on Thursday

Cape Girardeau Central High School theatre students have raised the barn on their latest production -- "Charlotte's Web" -- set to premiere 7 p.m. today at Kinder Hall.
Based on the book by E.B. White and adapted by Joseph Robinette, "Charlotte's Web" briefly follows the life of Wilbur, a barnyard pig who desperately tries all he can to avoid death by welcoming the company and assistance of a nearby spider and his soon-to-be best friend, Charlotte.
Senior Grace Goeckeler -- one of 11 cast members -- portrays Wilbur in the production. She said the play stays fairly close to the animated film from 1973.
Wilbur is a very nervous character, she said, and "he sees himself as his No. 1 priority."
"Charlotte promises him all these things like, 'I will save your life; I don't know how, but I will,'" she said. "She starts writing these words in the web: some pig, terrific, radiant. That creates a lot of buzz around the town."
Goekckeler said it wasn't difficult portraying a "boy" role, but it was challenging to figure out a pig's mannerisms.
"Like how a baby pig acts when it's 2 months old. That was the hardest part. There was a lot of research," she said.
Cape Girardeau Central High School drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz tried to stay true to the story, she said.
"Nothing is too different. The biggest difference would be the way we dressed our geese," she said. "I wanted the animal costumes to be a representation of if they were human."
Charlotte is portrayed by student Jacuqi Lang and will wear purple and black, with arms that are attached to hers, Goeckeler said.
"Mine is all-pink overalls, pink shoes and socks. My face is completely pink, and I have ears and a tail," she said. "There are pig features, without putting on a pig nose and a pig suit."
She said student Isaah Williams -- who portrays the friendly yet sarcastic rat Templeton -- will be dressed in all gray, with a long tail and a hat "with little ears."
There is a lot of nervousness and stress within the cast and crew, she said, but it "always comes with the show."
"But there is definitely a lot of excitement because this is a lot of people's first show, and it's a lot of people's last fall show, because we have a lot of seniors in this production as well," she said.
Head scenic painter and assistant stage manager for the production, junior Emma Weller-Stilson, said she is in charge of how all the set pieces look. She painted everything and taught people how to paint, she said.
"I know the different techniques about how to do wood graining," Weller-Stilson said. "Everything you see on stage I will have painted."
Main props on stage are a barn and loft -- both requiring a lot of wood graining. That was Weller-Stilson's biggest challenge.
"Distressing, making things look old. That was the most time consuming," she said. "Lots of little details. There weren't many set pieces, just a lot of detail work."
Weller-Stilson said, "My job never really ends, but that's OK because I enjoy it."
Delacruz said Saturday's performance will be presented as "sensory friendly," and guests who bring dry goods can see the show for free Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the school's GROWL program.
"It's for our special needs friends or people with small children, or maybe older people who don't want a lot of bright lights or loud sounds," she said.
The cast and crew will be understanding of people who need to move around during the production, Delacruz said, and lights will be kept on low in the auditorium for those with visual disabilities.
More information and tickets can be found online at capetigers.seatyourself.biz.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
